Diplo Releases New Song “Promises” Featuring Paul Woolford And Kareen Lomax

Home News Krista Marple September 28th, 2021 - 8:03 PM

Lights all night featuring artist Diplo. Taken on December 31st at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

Diplo premiered his brand new track “Promises,” which features Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax, earlier today. The track was released through his own record label Higher Ground.

“Promises” is not the first time Diplo teamed up with Woolford and Lomax. The trio released their collaborative track “Looking for Me” just last year. While “Looking for Me” was a huge hit, the trio came back even harder with “Promises.” The use of seamless vocals mixed with the catchy, electric beats makes for a track to easily be left on repeat.

Diplo started his label Higher Ground back in 2019. Since then, his tracks “Looking for Me,” “One by One” and “Don’t Be Afraid” have all been released under his label. His tracks have been known for reaching the #1 spot on U.S. Dance Radio, especially his more recent ones.

Earlier this year, Diplo was listed among many others on the 2021 Elements Music & Arts Festival lineup. The EDM festival was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but was forced to be postponed because of COVID-19. The attempted lineup from 2020 compared to 2021 is very similar with only a few changes. Listed alongside Diplo is Bonobo, Ganja White Night, Chris Lake, Bob Moses and many more. The festival was rescheduled to take place September 3-6 in Lakewood, PA.

The Elements Music & Arts Festival announced that to ensure the safety of attendees and employees of the festival, the event would be using a two-part COVID testing protocol. This would require attendees to take a COVID-19 test at a testing location prior to the festival. Once the attendee would arrive on-site, they would be given another COVID-19 rapid test.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi