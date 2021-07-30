Cradle of Filth Announces New Album Existence is Futile for October 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Crawling King Chaos”

Home News Krista Marple July 30th, 2021 - 9:18 PM

Earlier this year, english metal band Cradle of Filth announced the release of their forthcoming brand new album Existence is Futile, which is due out on October 22. The album, which is now available for pre-order, is set to feature their newest single “Crawling King Chaos.”

“Crawling King Chaos” is aggressive, chaotic track that holds a gothic, horror-like aura. The instrumental radiates heavy metal vibes as the deeply-rooted vocals complement it. The track is the first single from the upcoming fall album to be released.

Existence is Futile is the 13th studio album from Cradle of Filth. It was entirely recorded during quarantine last year after the coronavirus outbreak occurred. The band recorded the album in isolation at Grindstone Studios alongside Scott Atkins.

Dani Filth, frontman for Cradle of Filth, elaborated on the album in a press release, “The album is about existentialism, existential dread and feat of the unknown. The concept wasn’t created by the pandemic. We’d written it long before that began, but the pandemic is the tip of the cotton-bud as far as the way the world is headed, you know? I guess the title, Existence is Futile, does sound al little morbid. But again, it’s more about recognizing that truth and saying that everything is permitted because nothing really matters, which mimics the occultist Aleister Crowley’s maxim.”

Filth went on to discuss how “we all know we’re going to die, so we might as well indulge life while we posses it.” He elaborated on how the album ends, which his with the track “Us, Dark, Invincible,” and how it really ties the album together and brings the whole point of the album to light.

Existence is Futile will be available in a variety of formats such as CD jewel case, CD digipak, collector’s edition boxset and cassette tape. The standard format of the album features 12 tracks but a few particular formats feature 2 bonus tracks. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

Existence is Futile Track List:

1. The Fate Of The World On Our Shoulders

2. Existential Terror

3. Necromantic Fantasies

4. Crawling King Chaos

5. Here Comes A Candle

6. Black Smoke Curling From The Lips Of War

7. Discourse Between A Man And His Soul

8. The Dying Of The Embers

9. Ashen Mortality

10. How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?

11. Suffer Our Dominion

12. Us, Dark, Invincible

Bonus Tracks:

1. Sisters Of The Mist

2. Unleash The Hellion