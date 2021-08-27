Chvrches Release Mesmerizing Lyric Video For “California”

Home News Benny Titelbaum August 27th, 2021 - 11:59 PM

The synth-pop Scottish trio, Chvrches, have released a hypnotizing new lyric video for their track “California” off their latest album release Screen Violence. Nostalgic in its sound, the song has an ’80s feel to it with a modern pop-esque twist.

A repetitive percussive backing beat lays the foundation for lead vocalist Lauren Mayberry as she glides overtop the arpeggiating effervescent synths. Paired alongside the trippy lyric video full to the brim with vibrant backdrops and an electrifying font, the song is a blissful dream.

“Say your name in the dark / No one said it would be this hard / I didn’t go to the funeral / Heard you cry on the phone / Your voice was so beautiful /And now I need to let it go,” Mayberry sings as she mourns with the departure of those around her and the complex endeavors of existence. Lyrics like this however are overshadowed by the seemingly bright sound that “California” produces

Chrvches track “California” comes off their recent album release Screen Violence which came out on August 27.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat