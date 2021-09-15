Chvrches Share New Stripped-back Cover of Goth-Rock Classic “Cry Little Sister”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 15th, 2021 - 4:17 PM

Following their release of their latest album Screen Violence, Chvrches has kept working on projects in relation to their theme. The group got the Cure’s Robert Smith to guest on lead single “How Not To Drown,” and they remained in a ’80s inspired gothic theme throughout the album’s rollout, covering Echo & The Bunnymen and trading remixes with John Carpenter. Keeping with the theme of the gothic, today Chvrches shared their cover of “Cry Little Sister,” the well-known theme from 1987 classic The Lost Boys.

Chvrches recorded their version of “Cry Little Sister” for the soundtrack of Nightbooks, a spooky new kids’ movie that debuts on Netflix today. Originally co-written and recorded by Gerard McMann, the song originally appeared on The Lost Boys, the iconic 1987 movie starring Jason Patric and Corey Haim. The version made by the Chvrches is considerably less “big.” They took the maximalist aesthetics of McMann’s song and stripped it down to a haunting lullaby.

Listen to “Cry Little Sister” Here:

Nightbooks, a film released by Netflix today, is about a young boy, Alex, that must tell a scary story every night or stay trapped in a witch’s magical apartment forever. Combining the horrors of the Brothers Grimm stories and a similar plot to Arabian Nights, Alex spends the movie discovering things about himself, as well as self-acceptance, being who you are, being a good friend, and problem-solving.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat