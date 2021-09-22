Parquet Courts Release New Song And Claymation Video For “Black Widow Spider”, Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 22nd, 2021 - 7:08 PM

Photo Credit: Kayln Oyer

Parquet Courts has released a new single called “Black Widow Spider” from their forthcoming album Sympathy For Life which will be out October 22 via Rough Trade Records. They are also on tour and tickets for it are still on sale. Their next show will be on October 2 in Tampa, FL at Gasparilla Music Festival.

While the video plays, the guitar plays a huge part in the song and draws in listeners. The video uses claymotion throughout the song and that ties into the clayman artist as viewers follow him throughout the song.

A Savage shares what kind of sound he wanted with “Black Widow Spider”: “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat. He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”

Parquet Courts Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

Sat. Sept. 18 – Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

Wed. Sept. 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

Fri. Sept. 24 – Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

Sun. Sept. 26 – Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

Sat. Oct. 2 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

Thu. Oct. 28 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

Fri. Oct. 29 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

Sat. Oct. 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

Sun. Oct. 31 – Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 ^

Wed. Nov. 03 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

Thu. Nov. 04 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

Fri. Nov. 05 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts !

Sat. Nov. 06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !

Mon. Nov. 15 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

Wed. Nov. 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Sun. Nov. 21 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival

Sun. Feb. 27 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

Mon. Feb. 28 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

Wed. March 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

Thu. March 3 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

Fri. March 4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

Sat. March 5 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Mon. March 7 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Tue. March 8 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

Thu. March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Fri. March 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

Sat. March 12 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

Sun. March 13 – Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

Thu. March 17 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

Fri. March 18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

Thu. March 31 – Boston, MA @ Royale #

Fri. April 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

Sat. April 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

Mon. April 4 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Tue. April 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

Fri. April 22 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

Sat. April 23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

Mon. April 25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Wed. April 27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Thu. April 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Fri. April 29 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Sat. April 30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat. May 21 – Paris, FR @ La Trianon

Sun. May 22 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Tue. May 24 – Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

Wed. May 25 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

Fri. May 27 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Sat. May 28 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Mon. May 30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. May 31 – Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Wed. June 1 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

Fri. June 3 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Wed. June 8 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Thu. June 9 – London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy

Sat. June 11 – Dublin, IE @ Helix

Sun. June 12 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Mon. June 13 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

Wed. June 15 – Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

Thu. June 16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute



Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer