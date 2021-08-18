Parquet Courts Announces New Album Sympathy for Life for October 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Walking at a Downtown Pace”

Home News Alison Alber August 18th, 2021 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Kayln Oyer

It’s been a few exciting days for Parquet Courts fans. Not only did the band play soke new songs live, but they announced their upcoming new album Sympathy for Life, to be released on October 22nd via Rough Trade. The good news don’t stop there, the garage-rock band also shared their new video for “Walking at a Downtown Pace.”

Along with the album announcement, the band shared their plans of a series of eleven “global happenings” called The Power of Eleven. One of these events, in Manhattan, featured the Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corp Marching Band, which performed Parquet Courts newest single. You can watch the video to the single below.

The video shows the band living their best lives in New York City. What makes the video so refreshing is the honest look at the Big Apple. Unique characters, high fashion, rats and just a lot of people stuck in traffic. It shows the city from a site most tourists might not really think of.

The song’s lyrics, “Return the smile of an unmasked friend/ As we take streets I don’t walk down cause I want to avoid/ Fighting temptation/ Walk at a downtown pace and treasure the crowds that once made me act so annoyed, ” match the video very well. And most people who live in a city can probably relate to them.

On August 14th, Parquet played their first live show in two years at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City. While the band played their classic songs, they also played some new songs off their upcoming album. All in all they played five songs from Sympathy for Life, “Walking at a Downtown Pace,” “Plant Life,” “Just Shadows,” “Black Widow Spider” and “Homo Sapien.” You can check out the performances below.

Check out the cover art and tracklist for Sympathy for Life below.



Sympathy for Life Track Listing:

1 Walking At A Downtown Pace

2 Black Widow Spider

3 Marathon of Anger

4 Just Shadows

5 Plant Life

6 Application Apparatus

7 Homo Sapien

8 Sympathy for Life

9 Zoom Out

10 Trullo

11 Pulcinella

