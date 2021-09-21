Audacy Beach Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals And Weezer

Home News Casey Melnick September 21st, 2021 - 1:41 PM

Audacy Beach Festival has announced it is returning to South Florida this winter with a stacked lineup. Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals and Weezer are just a few of the many artists that are set to take the stage at the alternative music festival.

Audacy will take place on December 4 and 5 in Fort Lauderdale. The two-day festival will feature a plethora of the world’s biggest EDM, rock and indie pop acts. In addition to Twenty One Pilots and Glass Animals, the first day of the event will feature The Lumineers, Modest Mouse, Bleachers, WILLOW and Beabadoobee. Weezer is tabbed to headline the second day and will be preceded by Swedish House Mafia, AJR, Bastille, All Time Low, Yungblud, Walk the Moon, Cold War Kids, Tai Verdes, Mod Sun, Girl In Red and Nessa Barrett.

Pre-sale for tickets started today at 10AM ET and will run through Thursday, September 23 until 10PM ET. Tickets will officially go on sale this Friday, September 24 at 10AM EST. To purchase tickets, visit AudacyBeachFestival.com.

Last month, Twenty One Pilots released their sixth studio album. Scaled and Icy is a return to form for the duo from Columbus, Ohio. This project is a bright and playful record that is fueled by impressive songwriting and dynamic hard-hitting tracks. This album features “Choker,” which is a slow tempo and emotive single.

Earlier this month, British indie band Glass Animals shared a new dance anthem entitled “I Don’t Want To Talk (I Just Want To Dance).” The music video for this track appropriately showcases people dancing and letting loose. Last summer, the band released their third studio album, Dreamland. This project is an extraordinarily well-rounded album that features numerous radio friendly hits and a handful of retrospective jams.

Weezer has had a prolific 2021 that includes two album releases and a nationwide tour. Earlier this year, the band released their fourteenth studio album, OK Human. This introspective orchestral album features the alternative smash hit “All My Favorite Songs.” Weezer also released Van Weezer in May, which was initially scheduled to drop in 2020 before being postponed a year due to the pandemic. This album is a nostalgia infused project that serves as a tribute to ’80s hair metal.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi