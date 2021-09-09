Glass Animals Share New Dance Anthem “I Don’t Want To Talk (I Just Want To Dance)”

Home News Alison Alber September 9th, 2021 - 9:01 PM

The British indie band Glass Animals have reason to dance; their 2020 album Dreamland was a hit among indie fans, and their song “Heat Waves” was also well received by the music world. Now, the band released their newest track, “I Don’t Want To Talk (I Just Want To Dance).” Like the title indicates, the song is all about dancing and letting loose. It’s a fun new track that would have had the potential to be the soundtrack of the summer if summer wasn’t over and we wouldn’t have an ongoing pandemic. Yet, this doesn’t mean listeners can’t go outside and dance the day away.

The song feels fresh and light. For the next few minutes, the listener can forget their sorrows and just enjoy the music.

Frontman Dave Bayley says about the inspiration behind the new song, “Talking is great, don’t get me wrong. But this pandemic has made so many of us look inwards in a way we maybe haven’t before. The uncertainty in the world and the inability to go out and create new memories makes you dig deep into the past.” He continues, “It really fed people’s deepest insecurities and rattled our foundations in so many ways. Relationships changed, friendships altered, and self-confidence was warped. I spent a lot of time talking to my dog, but even more time talking to myself in my head, which was keeping me up all night, and my friends and family were doing the same.”

Bayley explains that after all this time and pressure on society, he just wanted people to turn off their devices. Like in the video to the song, when people just let loose wherever they may be and just seem to enjoy their life while listening to some good music.

Glass Animals are currently hitting the road with their sold out Dreamland tour. The first leg kicked off on September 7, and will last until late October. After a little break the band will the continue their trek in March 2022 until June.

Check out the tour dates and the sweet single cover art below.

Glass Animals US Dreamland Tour

2021:

September 7 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

September 8 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy*

September 9 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company*

September 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall*

September 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

September 13 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre*

September 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

September 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

September 22 – Kansas City, KS – Aruza Amphitheater

September 24 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater*

September 25 – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

September 27 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage @ The Mann*

September 29 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion*

October 1 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

October 2 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

October 27 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 28 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 29 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Festival

2022:

March 8 – Portland , OR – Keller Auditorium*

March 9 – Portland , OR – Keller Auditorium

March 10 – Vancouver , BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

March 11 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater*

March 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union*

March 14 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom*

March 16 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee*

March 17 – Minneapol is, MN – The Armory*

March 18 – Chicago, IL – University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20 – Milwaukee , WI – Miller High Life Theater (Upgraded Venue)

March 21 – Indianapo lis, IN – Old National Centre*

March 22 – Louisville , KY – The Louisville Palace Theater

March 23 – Saint Louis, MO – The Factory*

March 28 – Asheville , NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*

March 29 – Washingto n, DC – The Anthem*

April 1 – Toro nto, ON – History*

April 2 – Toron to, ON – History*

April 3 – Montr eal, QC – MTELUS*

April 4 – Montre al, QC – MTELUS

June 14 – Morriso n, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater*

June 15 – Morriso n, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater*

*Sold Out