Twenty One Pilots Releases Emotive New Video for “Choker”

Duo Twenty One Pilots have released “Choker” on all streaming platforms, the second track from their widely anticipated new album, Scaled And Icy, which arrives May 21st via Fueled By Ramen. “Choker” is accompanied by an official music video directed by Mark Eshleman for Reel Bear Media and shot in the band’s hometown of Columbus, OH. The video features Tyler Joseph as a customer who walks into a toy shop run by Josh Dun, and Joseph steals a toy and runs away with Dun giving chase. Dun eventually catches Joseph with a net gun and brings him back to the shop where he turns Joseph into a toy for sale. The song is reminiscent of the band’s older style with its slow tempo, bright sounds, and poetic rap featured at the end. Check out the new music video below:

Scaled And Icy is Twenty One Pilots’ first studio album in three years and follows their RIAA Platinum-certified LP, Trench. Written and largely produced by Joseph in isolation over the course of the past year at his home studio, with Dun engineering the album’s drums from across the country, Scaled And Icy is the product of long-distance virtual sessions and finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 – anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt. The duo had to forgo their normal studio sessions but reached a new level of introspection in the process, adopting a more imaginative and bold approach to their songwriting. The result is a collection of songs that push forward through setbacks and focus on the possibilities worth remembering.

