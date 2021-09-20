Halsey Releases Bloody New Video For “I am not a woman, I’m a god”

Home News Casey Melnick September 20th, 2021 - 3:21 PM

American singer and songwriter Halsey has released a bloody new music video for her recent single “I am not a woman, I’m a god.” This track is featured on Halsey’s critically acclaimed album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which dropped earlier this summer. The video features Halsey singing a live rendition of her track in a white dress while she is doused with gobs of blood.

“I am not a woman, I’m a god” is a synth-laden, empowering anthem that features Halsey crooning about the duality of being woman. The track features fast paced electronic drumbeats and descending atonal synth notes. Halsey’s trademark vocals are pushed to the front of the mix as she effortlessly hits a wide range of notes. Her songwriting on this track is especially poignant and evocative. This song, which may allude to the singer’s experience with bipolar disorder, appropriately channels themes of juxtaposition. The pop-like instrumentation pairs beautifully with harrowing and contrasting lyrics. This new version of the song features instrumentation that is slightly gentler and more restrained. Halsey’s vocals are also rawer and more emotional in this rendition, which gives a new passion to the track.

The video, which was directed by Dani Vitale, showcases the singer staring directly into the camera while she performs. She is dressed in a white dress while strobe lights flash around her and shadows dance across her body and face. Halsey’s numerous tattoos are on full display in this video. By the midpoint of the video, blood starts to splatter on the singer. The video ends with a passionate Halsey singing the final chorus while streaks of red drip from her head to her body.

Halsey has been active in the music industry since 2012. One of the most popular artists today, the singer has released four critically acclaimed studio albums. Her latest effort was produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Halsey released an hour-long film in conjunction with the release of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Earlier this summer, Halsey was involved in a legal dispute. Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams, who are members of the group American XO, sued Halsey and fellow artists Khalid and Blanco, alleging their 2018 smash hit, “Eastside,” is a rip-off of American XO’s “Loveless.”