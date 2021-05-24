Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran Sued for Copyright Infringement Over “Eastside”

Home News Noah Celaya May 24th, 2021 - 10:00 PM

Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams say they wrote a song called “Loveless” in 2015 for Williams’ musical group American XO. Now, they’ve sued Halsey, Khalid, and Blanco, claiming their 2018 smash hit, “Eastside,” is basically a carbon copy of their own song.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Lois and Williams are suing for copyright infringement and are going after not only the above-mentioned artists but also Ed Sheeran, who’s credited as a songwriter on “Eastside,” plus the labels who distributed it. They say the similarities are obvious to their ears.

The pair claim that there are virtually identical note dyads, note intervals, similar tempos, and an all-around familiar beat – and point to interviews Blanco gave that they say prove their case. In a Vibe article, Blanco is quoted as saying he listens to 10 to 12 new artists every day in hopes of finding inspiration for ideas he could try himself. Based on their lawsuit, Lois and Williams seem to believe Benny stumbled upon their song somehow – which was streaming at that point – and then lifted parts of it for “Eastside.”