Ghost Looks Back on the Promotion of Cardinal Copia to Papa Emeritus IV in New “Life Eternal” Video

Heavy metal outfit Ghost has released a new music video for “Life Eternal,” which coincides with the birthday of frontman Tobias Forge, who performs as the group’s numerous Cardinal and Papa Emiritus characters. “Life Eternal” was originally featured on Prequelle, the band’s 2018 studio album which remains their latest record to date.

“Life Eternal” was shot during the group’s final concert in support of Prequelle, which took place at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico and saw the long time Cardinal Copia character elevated to Papa Emiritus IV. This black-and-white video goes well with the song’s anthemic feel, which is backed by chants during the chorus, Forge’s upbeat vocals, march-like drums and grandiose guitar chords that close out “Life Eternal” in an epic way.

Forge’s Cardinal Copia character was first introduced in 2018, during the onset of Prequlle‘s tour in Chicago back in 2018. His emergence followed the deaths of the three Papa Emiritus characters, who Forged portrayed between 2010 until 2017. These “deaths” are part of the band’s spectacle, as Ghost are well known for their gothic imagery and classical heavy metal style, reminiscent of groups such as Black Sabbath.

Forge wrote a letter last December, which told fans that new music will be on the way soon, despite their relative silence. “With this , I want you all to know that we are working diligently on several big things for next year, so please do not confuse our silence with inactivity,” the letter from Ghost reads. “And I confess, I wanted to reach out to let you all know we miss you, eternally.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva