Sharon Van Etten Teams Up With Angel Olsen To Cover The Velvet Underground’s “Femme Fatale”

Sharon Van Etten has collaborated with Angel Olsen on her version of The Velvet Underground and Nico’s famous track “Femme Fatale.”

Van Etten’s take drastically shifts the tempo to a much slower and elongated pace leading to a more dramatic atmosphere overall. Olsen chimes in with some enchanting backing vocals that pair nicely with the calming composition laced effortlessly amongst the rest of the chilling indie track.

Van Etten’s cover comes from the upcoming tribute album release I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico. The compilation tribute album to the quintessential 1967 debut alternative rock LP is set to drop next Friday, September 24.

The forthcoming album features the likes of Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney on “European Son,” Matt Berninger on “I’m Waiting for the Man” and Courtney Barnett on “I’ll Be Your Mirror” among many others.

Van Etten and Olsen had previously teamed up on their single “Like I Used To” which came out in late May. Along with their first collaboration together, the two released an accompanying music video for the single.

At the start of May, Van Etten released her latest project epic Ten. The project contains re-releases of her 2010 album Epic along with guest appearances from Fiona Apple, IDLES and others revealing their own renditions of Van Etten’s tracks from Epic.

For more information on the release of I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, revisit mxdwn’s coverage of the tribute album’s initial announcement.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela