Bon Iver Auctions Off Exclusive Merch In Support Of Reproductive Rights

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 18th, 2021 - 5:42 PM

Bon Iver is auctioning off limited edition signed LPs and exclusive t-shirts to help raise money for Noise For Now’s Reproductive Freedom Campaign. The auction ends on September 30 and the exclusive items will go to the highest bidder. The items include a signed 10th anniversary edition of his self-titled album, an “Iver, Bon” long sleeve tee and an “Iver,” script tee that are inspired by the album art.

Now more than ever, Bon Iver adamantly supports reproductive rights. In order to support @noisefornow‘s Reproductive Freedom Campaign, we’ve partnered w/ @Proplr to auction off five prize packages.* Bid now: https://t.co/nxJ9AiHj8V * Auctions released one at a time. pic.twitter.com/IurYFJv46L — Bon Iver (@boniver) September 16, 2021

All the proceeds from the auction will benefit Noise For Now’s Reproductive Freedom Campaign, which is raising money for overburdened abortion clinics, abortion funds and the Center for Reproductive Rights, who will be the legal defense in the Supreme Court case challenging Roe v Wade.

Bon Iver has kept busy in 2021, taking part in Jagjaguwar’s 25th anniversary JAG25 campaign, working on the album Dilate Your Heart. Recently, they performed at “Water is Life: Stop Line 3,” a protest concert aimed to draw attention to the risks of the oil pipeline, Pipe 3, in Minnesota. The concert was organized by the indigenous women-led charity group, Honor the Earth and took place on August 18th in Duluth, MN. Bon Iver also recently announced their return to the stage with two new shows at the Youtube Theater in Inglewood, CA on October 22 and October 23.