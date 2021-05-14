Nothing Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates Featuring Frankie Rose

Rock band Nothing has announced a new slew of headlining tour dates this fall. Along with Freddie Rose, the tour is set to begin on October 13 in Cambridge, MA. It will then proceed to Philadelphia Detroit, Dallas, a Halloween night in Los Angeles and Minneapolis before concluding November 14 in Grand Rapids, MI. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
The tour is in support of the group’s latest album The Great Dismal, released last year. They last released the music video for their song “Catch a Fade,” which is also on The Great Dismal. Other music videos that were released include “April Ha Ha,” “Say Less,” “Bernie Sanders,” and “Famine Asylum.” All songs, videos, etc featured on The Great Dismal. in October, the band also held a live stream to help support the newly released album. The music video for “April Ha Ha” was also notable because it featured fellow Philadelphia artist Alex G.
NOTHING US Fall Tour Dates:
10/13 – Cambridge MA @ The Sinclair
10/14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cashbah
10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
11/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge Nov 10 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
11/11 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
11/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat