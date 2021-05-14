Nothing Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates Featuring Frankie Rose

Home News Roy Lott May 14th, 2021 - 12:39 AM

Rock band Nothing has announced a new slew of headlining tour dates this fall. Along with Freddie Rose, the tour is set to begin on October 13 in Cambridge, MA. It will then proceed to Philadelphia Detroit, Dallas, a Halloween night in Los Angeles and Minneapolis before concluding November 14 in Grand Rapids, MI. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

The tour is in support of the group’s latest album The Great Dismal, released last year. They last released the music video for their song “Catch a Fade,” which is also on The Great Dismal. Other music videos that were released include “April Ha Ha,” “Say Less,” “Bernie Sanders,” and “Famine Asylum.” All songs, videos, etc featured on The Great Dismal. in October, the band also held a live stream to help support the newly released album. The music video for “April Ha Ha” was also notable because it featured fellow Philadelphia artist Alex G.

NOTHING US Fall Tour Dates:

10/13 – Cambridge MA @ The Sinclair

10/14 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/17 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cashbah

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge Nov 10 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/11 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat