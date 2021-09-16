Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Comments on COVID-19 And Medical Tyranny Onstage During New Jersey Concert

Home News Roy Lott September 16th, 2021 - 1:48 PM

Frontman of Megadeth Dave Mustaine spoke onstage about medical tyranny concerning the COVID-19 pandemic at their most recent show in Camden, NJ. “I just wanna tell you how great it is. Look around you, guys. Look to your right, look to your left, and look how wonderful this is. We’re all here together. We’re not freaking out, and we’re not yelling at people, ‘Wear your fucking mask,” he said to the crowd.

He continued to say”Listen, it starts with this kind of a sensation that we build right now. We feel together, we feel strength in numbers. We feel like we are invincible. People will not be able to stop us. Right now, what’s going on is tyranny. This is called tyranny. Look it up when you get home. And tyranny isn’t only in government. Tyranny right now is in the schools and tyranny is in the medical business. We have the power, especially us heavy metal fans, we have the power to change things. If you look what happened in the Middle East right now… I said it a long time ago with this next song, ‘Holy Wars.’”

The band is currently on their co-headlining tour with Lamb Of God dubbed The Metal Tour Of The Year. It is set to conclude on October 2 in Quebec City and is the first tour for Mustaine since being diagnosed with throat cancer early last year but is now cancer-free.

The group also recently replaced their bassist with James LoMenzo, with previous bassist David Ellefson departing from the band as it has been alleged he was involved in a romantic relationship with a Dutch teenager that included “sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage” that were revealed via Twitter.

According to Loudwire, the band is working on their much anticipated new album. No release date has been set yet.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson