Cradle of Filth Announces Fall 2021 Lustmord and Tourgasm Tour Dates

Black metal band Cradle of Filth has announced that they’ll be touring the continental US and Mexico this fall, with support from 3Teeth and Once Human. They’ll be performing their 1998 album, Cruelty and the Beast and other Cradle of Filth fan favorites. Tickets will be sold here.
“It’s been far too long America, but soon we will return to haunt your shores again,” said Dani Filth, vocalist for the band in a press release. “We, as a band, are very much looking forward to coming back to the States and performing ‘Cruelty and the Beast’ in its entirety (plus some firm fan favourites), which was our earlier intention before the Pandemic reared its ugly head.”
The tour will start in Dallas at the Gas Monkey Bar and Grill on October 1. They’ll visit the southern and eastern US before visiting California and Monterrey, Mexico on October 29, where they’ll wrap up their tour at the Monterrey Metal Festival.
Cradle of Filth has an album slated for an October 2021 release called Existence is Futile. They recently shared a song from the album called “Crawling King Chaos.”
Cradle of Filth Fall 2021 Tour Dates:
10/1 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey
10/2 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
10/3 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/5 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
10/7 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/9 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
10/10 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
10/11 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
10/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
10/14 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater
10/15 – Detroit, MI – Harpo’s
10/16 – Chicago, IL – Radius
10/18 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10/20 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
10/21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
10/22 – San Diego, CA – Belasco Theatre
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Observatory North Park
10/24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
10/26 – San Francisco, CA – Regency
10/29 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Festival