Cradle of Filth Announces Fall 2021 Lustmord and Tourgasm Tour Dates

Black metal band Cradle of Filth has announced that they’ll be touring the continental US and Mexico this fall, with support from 3Teeth and Once Human. They’ll be performing their 1998 album, Cruelty and the Beast and other Cradle of Filth fan favorites. Tickets will be sold here.

“It’s been far too long America, but soon we will return to haunt your shores again,” said Dani Filth, vocalist for the band in a press release. “We, as a band, are very much looking forward to coming back to the States and performing ‘Cruelty and the Beast’ in its entirety (plus some firm fan favourites), which was our earlier intention before the Pandemic reared its ugly head.”

The tour will start in Dallas at the Gas Monkey Bar and Grill on October 1. They’ll visit the southern and eastern US before visiting California and Monterrey, Mexico on October 29, where they’ll wrap up their tour at the Monterrey Metal Festival.

Cradle of Filth has an album slated for an October 2021 release called Existence is Futile. They recently shared a song from the album called “Crawling King Chaos.”

Cradle of Filth Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

10/1 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

10/2 – Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

10/3 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/5 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

10/7 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/9 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

10/10 – Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

10/11 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

10/14 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

10/15 – Detroit, MI – Harpo’s

10/16 – Chicago, IL – Radius

10/18 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10/20 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/21 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/22 – San Diego, CA – Belasco Theatre

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Observatory North Park

10/24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

10/26 – San Francisco, CA – Regency

10/29 – Monterrey, MX – Monterrey Metal Festival