Cradle Of Filth Announces Existence Is Futile as Title of New Album

Aaron Grech February 3rd, 2021 - 7:45 PM

Influential black metal outfit Cradle of Filth have announced the title for their upcoming studio album Existence is Futile, which will have a release date and additional info revealed in the near future. This latest record was recorded at Grindstone Studios with producer and frequent collaborator Scott Atkins, who has worked with the likes of Amon Amarth, Mutant and Damnation Angels.

The band have also added a new keyboardist/backing vocalist for the upcoming record, who will also be revealed in the near future. This will be the band’s 13th record to date and is expected to carry a dark tone that the group has redefined for decades.

Cradle of Filth’s latest studio album Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay, was also recorded at Grindstone studios alongside Atkins. This record was the second and final project to feature Lindsay Schoolcraft on keyboards, who left the band last year. Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay was inspired by Victorian gothic horror, which seeped its way to the record’s imagery.

“Fans of the band will no doubt appreciate this effort for it’s consistency and the band’s ability to change in a productive way,” mxdwn reviewer Jon Weigell explained. “Cradle of Filth keeps many of their best parts while surging forward in creativity and narrative. Even though the album may sound repetitive to a new listener, those who know and love Cradle will rejoice in the continued darkness this band brings.”

Back in fall of 2019,Cradle of Filth cancelled all of their performances ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic to focus on the upcoming record. Their live stream concert is scheduled to take place on February 20 after being rescheduled due to the pandemic.