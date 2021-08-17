St. Vincent Puts On an Eerie Parade in New Video for “Daddy’s Home”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 17th, 2021 - 9:01 PM

St. Vincent has now released an exclusive video for “Daddy’s Home” from her latest album Daddy’s Home. She is also going on tour September 3 with a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live September 21. Tickets are now on sale.

As shown this is only the song, the video can be found above. In the video St. Vincent is seen on the back of a flat bed giving a concert on a dead street that has three old lady dance liners and one man reading a newspaper. As any parade goes St. Vincent rides around the area singing her song and showing off her skills on her guitar. Plus there was a TV on the sidewalk so her parade was also live-streamed.

St. Vincent “Daddy’s Home” U.S. Tour 2021:

09/03/21 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

09/04/21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

09/07/21 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

09/08/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Indoor

09/10/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

09/11/21 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival

09/14/21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

09/16/21 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

09/18/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center

09/19/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful

09/22/21 – Paso Robles, CA (direct support: Spoon) – Vina Robles

09/23/21 – Berkeley, CA (direct support: Spoon) – The Greek Theatre

09/24/21 – Los Angeles, CA (support: Spoon and Mereba) – Hollywood Bowl

10/02/21 – Irving, TX – Irving Music Factory

10/03/21 – Austin, TX – ACL

10/05/21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

10/07/21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

10/08/21 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant

10/09/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

10/11/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

10/12/21 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10/14/21 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

10/15/21 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10/16/21 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go

10/18/21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/20/21 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore

10/22/21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

Photo credit: Owen Ela