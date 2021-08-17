St. Vincent Puts On an Eerie Parade in New Video for “Daddy’s Home”

St. Vincent has now released an exclusive video for “Daddy’s Home” from her latest album Daddy’s Home. She is also going on tour September 3 with a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live September 21. Tickets are now on sale.
As shown this is only the song, the video can be found above. In the video St. Vincent is seen on the back of a flat bed giving a concert on a dead street that has three old lady dance liners and one man reading a newspaper. As any parade goes St. Vincent rides around the area singing her song and showing off her skills on her guitar. Plus there was a TV on the sidewalk so her parade was also live-streamed.
St. Vincent “Daddy’s Home” U.S. Tour 2021:
09/03/21 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
09/04/21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
09/07/21 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
09/08/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Indoor
09/10/21 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
09/11/21 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival
09/14/21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
09/16/21 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
09/18/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center
09/19/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Life Is Beautiful
09/22/21 – Paso Robles, CA (direct support: Spoon) – Vina Robles
09/23/21 – Berkeley, CA (direct support: Spoon) – The Greek Theatre
09/24/21 – Los Angeles, CA (support: Spoon and Mereba) – Hollywood Bowl
10/02/21 – Irving, TX – Irving Music Factory
10/03/21 – Austin, TX – ACL
10/05/21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
10/07/21 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
10/08/21 – St. Louis, MO – Pageant
10/09/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
10/11/21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
10/12/21 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
10/14/21 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre
10/15/21 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10/16/21 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go
10/18/21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
10/20/21 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore
10/22/21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival
Photo credit: Owen Ela