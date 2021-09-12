Syd Shares Collaborative New Song “Right Track” Featuring Smino

Home News Krista Marple September 12th, 2021 - 7:07 PM

Singer-songwriter Syd has shared her brand new song “Right Track,” which features an appearance from Smino. The release follows her other singles “Fast Car” and “Missing Out,” both of which dropped earlier this year.

“Right Track” consists of a ‘90s R&B tone while holding Destiny’s Child vibes throughout. It’s upbeat and catchy, has a nostalgic rhythm and still has Syd’s own twist on it. Her seamless vocals tie in with the beat to create a track that is easily memorable.

During the early years of her career, Syd joined the hip hop collection Odd Future, which consists of Tyler, the Creator, Taco, Syd Tha Kyd and many more. She then eventually appeared at Camp Flog Gnaw in 2018 with her band The Internet. The lineup that year consisted of artists such as Kanye West, Kid Cudi and Lauryn Hill.

In 2017, Syd released her debut album Fin, which was the most recent share of new music from her until her single releases this year. The Internet, which formed in 2011, released their most recent album in 2018. Hive Mind dropped in May of that year and was the fourth record to be released from them.

While Syd is busy making notable music, she has also been busy working on her film project and partnering on a fashion project in Japan. She is also highly known for her collaborations with Zayn, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Kelly Rowland and more. Syd has been credited for writing Beyonce’s “Otherside” as well as being in a campaign with Pharrell.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat