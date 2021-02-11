Syd Shares First Solo Single In More Than Three Years “Missing Out”

Home News Ariel King February 11th, 2021 - 9:02 PM

Singer, songwriter, producer and engineer Syd has shared her first solo single in over three years, “Missing Out.” The track features Syd’s humming vocals, and comes as her first solo work since her debut album Fin, which had been released in 2017.

“Missing Out” features weaving synths and soulful lyrics, Syd singing “I need your loving babe/And you gave me a version/It wasn’t always perfect/But now it’s nothing.” Sparkling instrumentals and deep grooves add to her humming vocals, highlighting Syd’s talent. The track includes swirling synths that set the tone for her heartfelt vocals, informing a lover that they’re “missing out” by leaving her.

Syd released her debut album, Fin, in 2017. It had included the single “Bad Dreams/No Looking Back,” with Syd embarking on a tour following the album’s release. In 2018, she directed The Internet’s music video for their single “Come Over.” Last year, she joined Disclosure and Kehlani for the single “Birthday.” She additionally featured on Zayn’s “When Love’s Around” and Lil Uzi Vert’s “Urgency.”

Syd joined the alternative hip hop collection Odd Future early on in her career, forming her band The Internet in 2011. With The Internet, Syd appeared at 2018’s Camp Flog Gnaw and released another music video for “La Di Da.” Following the release of her debut album, Syd shared her EP Always Never Home.

Since the release of her last album Syd has also been working on her own film project, partnering on apparel and fashion in Japan, and has teamed up with an upstart wine brand based out of Napa Valley. The Internet also released their fourth album, Hive Mind, in 2018.