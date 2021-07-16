Syd and Her Lover Have a Desert Rendezvous in New Video for “Fast Car”

Home News Kaido Strange July 16th, 2021 - 12:56 PM

Odd Future and The Internet’s Syd has released a new single, “Fast Car” along with a music video which is directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein. The song follows Syd’s previous single release, “Missing Out.”

Yes. 100% Yes. This song is amazing, the video is amazing; The interruption when the guy comes in is funny.

It’s fun, it’s sensual and it’s pleasant to see queer black people celebrated in popular media. The guitar solo is epic. 100% yes. The quirky humor at the end of this music video with the car riding off- yes! The song is great, it’s got a lovely Prince feel to it, not just with the style but the lyrics too.

“I wanted to make something for the gay black girls. I want them to feel themselves in this and in me,” said Syd on her latest single.

Syd appeared on Disclosure’s single, “Birthday,” she also directed The Internet’s “Come Over.” Syd has also been working outside of music, in particularly fashion; She was at Paris Fashion Week with Valentino’s head designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, she was featured in a Louis Vuitton ad at the behest of Virgil Abloh. She also appeared in an Adidas ad with Pharrell Williams.