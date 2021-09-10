Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With Baby Keem On New Song For The Melodic Blue Entitled “Range Brothers”

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 10th, 2021 - 7:01 PM

Cousins Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem have teamed up once again on the energetic track “Range Brothers” off of Baby Keem’s new album The Melodic Blue which is out now. In addition to the bars that Kendrick Lamar spits on “Range Brothers,” he also takes part in songs “Vent” and “Family Ties” on the album.

Kendrick Lamar pounces on a combined verse with Baby Keem chiming in his own two sense before unveiling a new persona on the line, “Top of the mornin’,” which repeats a total of seven times on two separate occasions. The monotone line has become a meme on TikTok already with fans using the song’s audio to jokingly tip their hat to the camera repeatedly along with the repetitive almost off beat line.

Along with the anticipated lyrical additions of Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem’s new album also features the likes of Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Rosalía.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna