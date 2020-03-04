Ghost Use Only Concert of 2020 to Transform Frontman Cardinal Copia into “New” Leader Papa Emeritus IV

Home News Aaron Grech March 4th, 2020 - 12:56 PM

Swedish heavy metal band Ghost have promoted their frontman Cardinal Copia, during their recent stop at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City last night. The lead singer has now been anointed as Papa Emiritus IV, starting a new era for the band.

A video of the event has been uploaded onto YouTube showing a faux initiation ceremony, along with the emergence of the new Papa Emeritus, who dons a new blue robe and pope hat. The band’s real mastermind Tobias Forge has utilized a variety of characters to front the band, although Cardinal Copia served as the first non-Papa Emiritus to lead the group.

Cardinal Copia was the main face of Ghost during the touring cycles in support of the band’s 2018 studio album Prequelle, and appeared at various concerts from 2018 to 2019. This latest show is the band’s only scheduled appearance for this year, as they prepare to record their next studio album, which will be released next year. The band chose to release the project next year to avoid the release of material coinciding with the US election.

“Gracias México City for your hospitality and warmth. We couldn’t pick a better place to witness the anointment of Cardinal Copia to Papa Emeritus IV,” the band stated in an Instagram post. “Papa and the ghouls are incredibly thankful for all your wonderful gifts. Looking forward to seeing all of you in 2021.”

Ghost released two 7″ records last year titled “Kiss the Go Goat” and “Mary on A Cross,” which parodied 1960s era Satanic panic. Forge has considered documenting the band’s backstory for an upcoming book or film adaption.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva