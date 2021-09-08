Sleigh Bells Unveils New Synth-Filled. Single “True Seeker”

Home News Alison Alber September 8th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

While fans of the noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells only have to wait a few more days until the release of their new album, Texis, the band eased the waiting time by sharing their latest single, “True Seeker.” The song follows the release of “Justine Go Genesis” and “Locust Laced.” Texis is set to drop this Friday, September 10, via Mom + Pop Music. It is the band’s fifth album and the follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2017 EP, Kid Kruschev.

Producer/ guitarist Derek Miller says about the band’s newest album, “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

Listen to “True Seeker” below.

The song shows once again how well vocalist Alexis Krauss and Miller incorporated their classic sounds and yet further progress in their style, which is an art form in itself. “True Seeker” highlights the angelic vocals of Krauss, but the beat and melody don’t get lost while doing that. The synth beat background almost sounds like the acoustic sound signals of a submarine, which seems to be a clever connection between the song itself and its title.

Sleigh Bells will soon hit the road again, starting in fall this year. The tour will be backing their newest record and is set to kick off in October, and after a short pause, the band will continue their tour in February 2022.

Tomorrow, September 9, the band will celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their popular hit album Treats with a sold-out show at Webster Hall in New York. The show was initially planned for 2020 but ultimately postponed due to the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat