Sleigh Bells Announce New Album Texis for September 2021 Release, Perform at a Honky-Tonk Bar in New Video

Photo : Raymond Flotat

NYC noise-pop duo Sleigh Bells have announced the release of their 5th studio album, Texis, for September 10, 2021 via Mom+Pop Music. Alongside the announcement, the duo has also unveiled the LP’s first single, “Locust Laced,” as well as an accompanying music video. Texis is available for preorder here.

Guitarist/producer Derek Miller shares about the upcoming album, “The thing I’m most attracted to is the juxtaposition of happy and sad, melancholy and hope. A lot of this is about trying to hold on to a shred of optimism through sheer force of will, and I hope this music can give people some joyful energy and confidence.”

He adds, “We stopped worrying about whether or not we’re in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic.”

Watch the video for “Locust Laced” here:

The video, directed by Miller and Kills Birds’ Nina Ljeti, shows the duo performing in an old Western bar, while enthusiastic patrons and a despondent hound look on.

The track’s bright, upbeat tone effectively “[juxtaposes] happy and sad,” as dark lyrics like “I feel like dynamite / I feel like dying tonight” and “Send me an angel / Of death” quickly cloud the cheery video.

As the song progresses, Krauss is seen crying and disheveled, while she isn’t throwing herself at a brick wall, and Miller is seen upping his alcohol intake.

Texis will follow Sleigh Bells’ 2017 EP, Kid Kruschev, as well as their last full-length album, 2016’s Jessica Rabbit.

The duo announced tour dates to back the then-unnamed album in June, which is set to feature stops at LA’s Teragram Ballroom, NYC’s Brooklyn Steel, Seattle’s Showbox, Chicago’s Metro and more. The tour begins in October of this year before taking a pause and resuming in February of 2022. LA indie-rock band Kills Birds will open for Sleigh Bells on the fall leg of the tour.

Sleigh Bells also announced their rescheduled NYC anniversary show for their 2010 debut album, Treats, in May. Originally planned to take place at Brooklyn Steel prior to being postponed, it’ll now be at Webster Hall on September 9. Fans can expect to see the artists perform Treats in full, including hits like “Infinity Guitars,” “Rill Rill,” “Kids” and more.

In March, Krauss teamed up with Two Minutes To Late Night and collaborated with members of Volumes, Powerman 5000, The Black Dahlia Murder and more for a metalized medley of ‘90s EDM titled “NOW That’s What I Call a 90’s Club Mix.”

Texis Tracklist:

1. SWEET75

2. An Acre Lost

3. I’m Not Down

4. Locust Laced

5. Knowing

6. Justine Go Genesis

7. Tennessee Tips

8. Rosary

9. Red Flag Flies

10. True Seekers

11. Hummingbird Bomb

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat