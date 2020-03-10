Sleigh Bells Announces Treats 10th Anniversary Show in New York

Home News Aaron Grech March 10th, 2020 - 11:55 PM

Influential noise pop duo Sleigh Bells will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album Treats, at the Brooklyn Steel in New York City on May 19th. The openers for the event will be Black Dresses, while Sleigh Bells are set to be joined by “very special guests” during their performance.

Treats was originally released on May 24th, 2010 by Mom+Pop and N.E.E.T. Recordings, and received acclaim for its unique blend of pop and noise elements. This project contained 11 songs and three singles, “Tell ‘Em,” “Infinity Guitar,” and “Riot Rhythm,” which showcased the formative work set forward by vocalist Alexis Krauss and guitarist Derek Edward Miller.

“When we got into the studio we began collaborating more,” Krauss explained in an interview with Drowned in Sound. “There’s a few tracks on the album – ‘Tell Em’, ‘Riot Rhythms’, ‘Tell the Heart’- which definitely became more collaborative in terms of me doing more work on melodies, harmonies and we plan on further explorations of this in the future.”

The band recently covered the classic folk song “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?” which was popularized by artists such as Lead Belly and grunge pioneers Nirvana. This track is set to be included on the soundtrack for the film The Rhythm Section.

Tickets for this upcoming event are available to the general public at noon on Friday, March 13th. The band will be promoting a pre-sale code for tickets, which will be available tomorrow March 11th. The group will be adding more info for the event on their Instagram.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna