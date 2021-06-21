Sleigh Bells Announces Fall 2021 Unannounced Album Tour

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 21st, 2021 - 11:29 AM

Sleigh Bells has announced dates for an ‘Unannounced Album Tour,’ revealing that they have a new album on the way by doing so. The tour is set to begin in October 2021, pause for a few months, then resume in February 2022.

Some notable stops will include their opening night at Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh, NC on October 5, 2021, Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, GA on October 10, Warehouse Live in Houston, TX on October 12, the Mohawk in Austin, TX on October 13, Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA on October 21, Venue Nightclub in Vancouver, BC on October 27, their last 2021 show at The Showbox in Seattle, WA on October 28, their first 2022 concert at Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH on February 8, the Metro in Chicago, IL on February 18, Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on February 25 and the closing night of the tour at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA on February 27, 2022. The full schedule can be found below, featuring stops at most major cities across the US and Canada.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, June 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time at this location. The general on-sale date wasn’t announced yet.

Kill Birds will be opening for all dates of the tour. They’re a new grunge-inspired rock band that released their debut self-titled album in 2019.

They also have a tenth anniversary show for their debut album Treats, planned for September 9, 2021 at Webster Hall in New York, NY. Originally, it was planned for May 10, 2020 at Brooklyn Steel, which was the actual month of the album’s anniversary. However, they had to postpone it due to the pandemic, switching the venue to Webster Hall in the process.

Treats remains Sleigh Bells’ most popular release, with cult favorites like “Rill Rill,” “Crown on the Ground” and “Infinity Guitars” carving out the band’s place in music history. All 11 tracks display the forward-thinking talent of vocalist Alexis Krauss and guitarist/producer Derek Edward Miller as they invented their own unique style of noise-pop. The album was originally released on May 24th, 2010 via Mom+Pop/N.E.E.T. Recordings.

No information about the unannounced album has been revealed at this time. It will be the follow-up to the duo’s 2016 record, Jessica Rabbit, which featured singles like “Hyper Dark” and “I Can Only Stare.” Their last single was a cover of the Lead Belly-popularized classic “Where Did You Sleep Last Night.” Krauss has also collaborated on a couple of Two Minutes to Late Night quarantine covers, including a rendition of Guns n’ Roses’ “Rocket Queen” and a ‘90s club medley.

Sleigh Bells Fall 2021/Winter 2022 Unannounced Album Tour Dates:

10/5/21 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

10/6/21 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

10/8/21 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

10/9/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

10/10/21 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage Theater

10/12/21 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

10/13/21 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/15/21 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

10/17/21 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

10/18/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/20/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/21/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

10/23/21 – Oakland, CA – The New Parish

10/26/21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10/27/21 – Vancouver, BC – Venue Nightclub

10/28/21 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2/8/22 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

2/9/22 – Cincinnati, OH – The Ballroom at Taft Theatre

2/11/22 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

2/12/22 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

2/13/22 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

2/15/22 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

2/16/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

2/18/22 – Chicago, IL – Metro

2/19/22 – Detroit, MI – The Magic Stick

2/21/22 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club

2/23/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

2/24/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

2/25/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

2/27/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat