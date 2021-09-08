Andrew W.K Releases Powerful New Single “Stay True To Your Heart”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 8th, 2021 - 8:26 PM

Andrew W.K. has released “Stay True To Your Heart,” another song to his new album God Is Partying. The album itself will be out on September 10.

As a preview of what the album has to offer Andrew released singles of “Babalon,” “I’m in Heaven” and “Everybody Sins,” which is another name for his newly released single “Stay True To Your Heart.”

As for him going on tour he has announced that it has been pushed back to early September 2022. However, he will be performing at specific festivals such as the Riot and Furnace Festivals along with performing on the Coheed and Cambria S.S. Neverender Cruise.

“Stay True To Your Heart” is a beat driven song where Andrew tries to encapture “staying true” to himself while listeners jam out. It’s more about looking within one’s self and find what makes them who they are. It’s about always being yourself and not being what others want a person to be. The song focuses more on self-discovering and knowing each little piece of what makes them that kind of person.

Andrew W.K. shared his thoughts on “Stay True To Your Heart”: “What is the most brutal form of positivity? I want to get in there. Being and staying. Being true to yourself isn’t the same as staying true to your heart. They told me all about this when I started forming. Approving the disapproval of others. Happiness. Seriousness. Zones of care – yourself, your family of supervisors, your city of strangers, your bathroom, your basement, your street. What does it mean for me to be not-human? What does it mean for a not-human to possess my party mindset? It’s not appropriate for me to analyze this song in that way. The song is meant to analyze me. And the listener is meant to party.”

God Is Partying Tracklist:

1) Everybody Sins

2) Babalon

3) No One To Know

4) Stay True To Your Heart

5 ) Goddess Partying

6) I’m In Heaven

7) Remember Your Oath

8) My Tower

9) And Then We Blew Apart

ANDREW W.K. 2021 US Tour Dates: ** = festival date 9/18/21 Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest ** 9/26/21 Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest ** 10/25-10/29/21 Coheed and Cambria S.S. Neverender Cruise ANDREW W.K. 2022 US Tour Dates: 9/8/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom 9/9/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom – SOLD OUT 9/10/22 San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 9/12/22 Seattle, WA @ Neumos 9/13/22 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall 9/16/22 Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall 9/18/22 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall – SOLD OUT 9/20/22 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club 9/21/22 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club 9/22/22 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT 9/23/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado