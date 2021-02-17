Andrew W.K. Shows off His Prog Rock Chops on New Song “Babalon”

Home News Aaron Grech February 17th, 2021 - 4:15 PM

Andrew W.K.

Andrew W.K. has released a new single called “Babalon,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Phem C. Palmer, with a concept by Michael R.C. “Babalon” sees the God of Partying rocking out alongside a number of cryptic images, such as a chessboard, skulls and shots of him walking through an alleyway. The song’s instrumental is loaded with explosive guitar chords and an ecclesiastic keyboard, that forms together in an exciting blend of prog rock. W.K.’s vocals are extremely anthemic, as he delivers each lyric with roaring passion.

The music video’s eclectic imagery was inspired by subversive religious themes, with the title referring to Babylon, the ancient city of the Babylonian empire. The concept sees W.K. explore a supernatural setting, with R.C. stating it was a peak into the performer’s mind.

“With ‘Babalon’, we wanted the audience to slink back down Andrew’s tower and storm the gateway to the city of pyramids with him, or someone who looks like him,” R.C. explained in a press release. “We had all been working really hard to lay thee gagging monster down, so it would dwell forever in the chasm of frivolous forming. All these images come from there, from where it’s going. That’s where we put Andrew.”

Last October W.K. announced that he had signed with Napalm Records, which followed his February announcement that a new studio album was on the way. Check out W.K.’s performance alongside death metal outfit Kathode when he was only 17-years-old here.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado