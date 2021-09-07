Four Year Strong Give “Bittersweet Symphony” By The Verve A Pop Punk Makeover

Home News Krista Marple September 7th, 2021 - 9:25 PM

Four Year Strong

Four Year Strong have released their rendition of the ‘90s hit “Bittersweet Symphony,” which was originally performed by The Verve. The pop-punk band first shared the rendition earlier today.

“We’ve always loved the song ‘Bitter Sweet Symphony,’ it holds a lot of nostalgia for me. Makes me think of being 12 thinking I was cool, which I was not. Everything about the song is great, the melody, the hook, the beat, and the string part. They all live rent free in my brain,” said Dan O’Conner of Four Year Strong.

Four Year Strong added their own twist to the cover of The Verve’s iconic hit. The “Bittersweet Symphony” rendition is heavier and sounds like a typical track the pop-punk band would release. The original version of the track is more pop-based with more of a focus on softer instrumental.

The Knocks and Foster The People, both of whom have also recently covered a few tracks, including “Bittersweet Symphony,” released a covers EP titled Melody & Silence. The EP also features covers of tracks from artists like Moby and Gwen Stefani, which gives it an overall focus on the bigger hits from the ‘90s.

The 4-track EP also features renditions of Beck’s “Devil’s Haircut,” Gwen Stefani and Moby’s “South Side.” The final track on Melody & Silence was a collaborative track between The Knocks and Foster The People titled “All About You.”

Melody & Silence was released on March 19 via Big Beat Records.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi