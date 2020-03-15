Four Chord Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, The Used and Four Year Strong

Home News Peter Mann March 15th, 2020 - 12:00 AM

The recently announced Pittsburgh-based Four Chord Music Festival 2020 lineup will include an impressively stacked roster. According to Punk News, “Blink-182, The Used, State Champs, and Four Year Strong are at the top of the bill. Four Chord Music Fest will take place July 11 at Wild Things Park in Pittsburgh/Washington, Pennsylvania.” Tickets went on sale this past Friday, March 13. The complete comprehensive list of talent featured in Four Chord Music Festival’s seventh annual show includes: Blink-182, The Used, State Champs, Four Year Strong, The Ataris, Sleep On It, Patent Pending, Fortune Cove, Hit The Lights, Eternal Boy, Keep Flying and Look Out Loretta.

Recently there was a resurgence for the Southern California-based favorite pop/punk band, Blink-182. At the top of the year, 98.7 alternative music radio station held their ALTer Ego festival at the Los Angeles famed venue, The Forum. As previously reported here on mxdwn, the eclectic lineup featured a jumble of who’s who in alternative music including Blink-182 along with the likes of Coldplay and Billie Eilish, “So here was Blink-182 opening for five bands in their own hometown without even having their original lead singer, Tom DeLonge onstage with them. Even still they performed admirably, there’s a huge continent of mid-twenties and early thirties punk rockers that have nothing but positive things to say of the bratty pop-punk that Blink-182 helped propel to the forefront of radio in the early 2000s. They generally knew what they were there to do though, choosing to mostly stick to the good old hits, “What’s My Age Again,” “I Miss You” and of course “All The Small Things” got everyone on their feet and singing…” Blink-182’s eighth full length studio album was released last September and the band co-headlined a tour with rapper, Lil Wayne.

A band that is also performing at this year’s Four Chord Music Festival and releasing their eight full length studio album, Heartwork, slated for April 24, via Big Noise, is Orem, Utah-based collective, The Used. Most recently frontman Bret McCracken had this to say about the collective’s latest material, previously noted here on mxdwn, ““The new album plays on the emotions, the sincerity, and the vulnerability of the first record and In Love and Death, with a little bit of the flair from Lies for the Liars. Standing in the streaming circle pit with Kesha and Halsey, the album is just as modern sounding. John Feldmann’s production is that professional. It sounds really good.”

According to Alt Press, in regards to admission price and other offers available, “General admission tickets will be $61 with limited VIP packages running $160. A limited number of early bird general admission and VIP tickets will be available for $55 and $155 respectively.” To inquire about the venue and how to purchase tickets, visit here.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson