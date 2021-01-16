The Knocks And Foster The People Explore New York City In New Music Video For “All About You”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 16th, 2021 - 10:29 AM

“All About You” by electronic dance duo The Knocks featuring indie pop sensations Foster the People just got a fresh perspective in the form of a new music video accompaniment. The song debuted last year and is the second time The Knocks and Foster the People have joined forces, their first time curating together being “Ride Or Die” which dropped back in 2018.

Between the remixed chorus sections from the soulful tune “Like a Ship” by Pastor T.L. Barret, it’s Foster the People’s Mark Foster that provides his uniquely affecting vocals in “All About You.” Instrumentally the song is luminous and exuberant, funky bass hooks and swirling, laser like synth notes being distinct.

The music video involves Foster patrolling a moonlit city sidewalk with a gloomy demeanor. We see other late-night residence in sequence with a similar conduct, downtrodden and dejected. But the pessimism shifts in the videos climax, everyone’s eyes are drawn to a bright spot emanating from above, and the message of hope distilled in the song is made a reality for these withdrawn characters.

For more on The Knocks, check out the review of their debut full length album, 55. And as for Foster the People, they have recently expressed interest in retiring their breakout hit, “Pumped Up Kicks.”

photo credit: Owen Ela