Gene Simmons Credits Vaccination For “Minimal” COVID Infection

According to Blabbermouth, KISS bassist and co-lead vocalist Gene Simmons has updated fans saying that he’s doing well after testing positive for COVID-19. The bassist alludes to his vaccination against the virus for the reason why the infection was “minimal.” Therefore, he encouraged his fans on Twitter to get vaccinated.

This past Tuesday, KISS revealed that they would be postponing four of their upcoming tour dates after Simmons tested positive. Previously, bandmate Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19 as well. The postponed shows include the September 1 show in Clarkston, MI, the September 2 show in Dayton, OH, the September 4 show in Tinley Park, IL and the September 5 show in Milwaukee, WI. These tour dates are a part of the summer leg of their final End of the Road World Tour.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

Ultimately, the band and crew were forced to go home and isolate themselves while Simmons must remain in quarantine. According to the band’s official Twitter page, Simmons has only experienced “mild” symptoms of COVID. Stantley also previously said that he experienced “mild” symptoms as well. The tour is expected to resume on September 9 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA.

Joe, vaccine protects you about 95%. However, you can still get Delta Covid variant. I did…But the effects are minimal, if you’ve been vaccinated twice. Without vaccine = hospital, pain and maybe death. Do your research. You’ll come off much brighter. https://t.co/svilLhfkoc — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 2, 2021

“Joe, vaccine protects you about 95%,” reads Simmon’s tweet directed to a fan who claimed they contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. “However, you can still get Delta Covid variant. I did…But the effects are minimal, if you’ve been vaccinated twice. Without vaccine = hospital, pain and maybe death. Do your research. You’ll come off much brighter.”

