KISS Concert Postponed Last-Minute Because Paul Stanley Has COVID-19

August 27th, 2021 - 7:59 PM

Yesterday, KISS postponed a concert in Birmingham, Penn due to Paul Stanley contracting COVID-19. Social media was spreading news of being turned away at the gate until an announcement was made about Stanley’s condition.

KISS posted a tweet about postponing their concert:

Paul Stanley releases his own tweets about his condition and future plans for KISS tour:

Those that get the vaccination are not completely immune to COVID-19 it just reduces any severe symptoms that may come from it. Vaccines reduced likelihood of being hospitalized and reduces chance of death that comes from COVID-19.

Photo credit: Gary Moratz

