KISS Concert Postponed Last-Minute Because Paul Stanley Has COVID-19

Yesterday, KISS postponed a concert in Birmingham, Penn due to Paul Stanley contracting COVID-19. Social media was spreading news of being turned away at the gate until an announcement was made about Stanley’s condition.

KISS posted a tweet about postponing their concert:

Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/5UBvXmfWCY — KISS (@kiss) August 26, 2021

Paul Stanley releases his own tweets about his condition and future plans for KISS tour:

PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 26, 2021

A Full Press Release Will Be Issued Shortly about upcoming KISS shows. I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 27, 2021

Those that get the vaccination are not completely immune to COVID-19 it just reduces any severe symptoms that may come from it. Vaccines reduced likelihood of being hospitalized and reduces chance of death that comes from COVID-19.

Photo credit: Gary Moratz