KISS Forced To Postpone More Shows Due To Gene Simmons’ Positive COVID Test

Home News Alison Alber August 31st, 2021 - 10:46 PM

Just a few days ago, legendary glam-rock band KISS had to postpone a concert in Birmingham, Pennsylvania, after their singer Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, he recovered, but now it seems like his fellow bandmate, Gene Simmons contracted the virus, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The band announced the sad news via their social media, saying Simmons experiences “mild symptoms.”

The band and crew will be quarantined at home for the next ten days so that they will postpone four dates of their tour. The affected dates are September 1 in Clarkston, MI, September 2 in Dayton, OH, September 4 in Tinley Park, IL and September 5 in Milwaukee, WI. Tickets to these dates will be honored once they announce the new dates.

The band will continue on September 9 at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, CA. Check out their complete announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KISS (@kissonline)

Earlier this month, KISS announced their new Las Vegas residency for this upcoming winter. The residency will start on December 29th and last until February 5th 2022. The band also shared their new COVID safety protocol for their current tour. Simmons previously encouraged fans to follow CDC approved guidelines and to get vaccinated. In a recent interview with Marci Wiser on 95.5 KLOS the artist spoke about the pandemic, according to Billboard.

“Always listen to the CDC and the doctors — not stupid politicians,” the iconic guitarist said. He also spoke out in favor of a vaccine mandate, “Yes, there should be,” he told Wiser. “What freedom? The freedom to infect everybody else? Seven hundred thousand Americans — close to it — are dead because of COVID. Of course it should be a law. As soon as you endanger other people. You do not have the right to smoke in a restaurant or in buildings — you don’t have that right. You know why? Because you’re endangering other people.”

Photo credit: Gary Moratz