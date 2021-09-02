David Crosby Announces 50th Anniversary Edition Of If I Could Only Remember My Name

Home News Jerry Morales September 2nd, 2021 - 8:21 PM

According to Pitchfork, American singer-songwriter David Crosby has announced the re-release of his debut solo album, If I Could Only Remember My Name. The album is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the album’s 1971 original release, which is expected to drop on October 15.

The re-release will follow-up Crosby’s eighth studio album titled For Free. He dropped the album earlier this year in July. Furthermore, Crosby also sold his entire music catalog to Irving Azoff’s company Iconic Artists Group due to financial insecurity.

The album will feature over 12 unreleased demos and different iterations of previously-released songs. Ahead of the album’s release, Crosby dropped one of the demos titled “Riff 1” as the album’s lead single. The track features Crosby’s crooning vocals supported by a plucking guitar.

Crosby was originally a founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash. He also formed the jazz-rock band Crosby, Pevar and Raymond in 1996. The latter won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist at the 12th Annual Grammy Awards. Crosby was inducted twice at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has five albums in total in Rolling Stone’s The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

In 2019, filmmaker Cameron Crowe produced a documentary about Crosby titled David Crosby: Remember My Name. It garnered critical acclaim and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

“Riff 1 (Demo)” is available to stream.