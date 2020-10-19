David Crosby Comments On Beach Boys Recent Performance At Trump Fundraiser

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 19th, 2020 - 11:14 PM

When asked what he thought about Mike Love headlining a Trump fundraiser under The Beach Boys’ name, David Crosby had a lot to say. Crosby, known for playing guitar and singing in The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, started by saying “Those aren’t the Beachboys.”

Those aren’t the Beachboys and I doubt they voted

Mike Love is ,in the opinion of almost every musician I know , a shithead , most assuredly has no talent at all , and , as you can probably tell …I just don’t like him https://t.co/GLZwvSFN2h — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 19, 2020

Crosby has brought up his dislike for Love and Trump before. In February, he said “I do not even shake hands with people like Mike Love…..he is Trumper …which means he has no brains ….and has consistently been an asshole.” Even before Trump became president, he said that he would never work with Love, saying he’s “not a good person.”

I have to agree …Brian was the Beachboys …no Wilson’s no Beachboys …Mike Love should retire and let it be done ….. https://t.co/l33t3nw7hR — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 19, 2020

He went on to say “Mike Love should retire” and defended his opinion that Brian Wilson “was the Beachboys.” Due to some replies, Crosby ended up including Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson and Al Jardine as essential Beach Boys members, and continued to talk trash about Love while responding to other replies.

They would have been bigger https://t.co/crdTTD2ckZ — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 19, 2020

In response to one comment, Crosby doubled down to say that Mike Love actually held The Beach Boys back. He also retweeted a reply that claimed Love only had talent for being “an a-hole.”

Mike’s cousin Brian got an ear and brain straight from heaven.

His cousin Dennis got movie star looks

His cousin Carl got the ability to sing sweetly and on key.

All Mike got was a chip on his shoulder, and the inability to not be an a-hole. — Matthew Bolin (@matthewhbolin) October 19, 2020



It’s important to note that Brian Wilson and Al Jardine had already criticized Love for his decision to use the name for the Trump fundraiser. “We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero. We didn’t even know about it and were very surprised to read about it in the Los Angeles Times,” they stated.