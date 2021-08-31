We Were Promised Jetpacks Postpone Fall Tour Dates To 2022 Due To “Ever Changing COVID-19 SItuation”

Home News Alison Alber August 31st, 2021 - 6:31 PM

With the release of their upcoming album Enjoy The View, We Were Promised Jetpacks was hoping to celebrate the record with their new tour this fall. The band initially scheduled to tour a little bit on the East Coast before beginning their more extensive headlining tour through North America. Still, today the band announced they would postpone their fall tour dates because of COVID safety concerns.

“We’re really sorry to say that our November 2021 U.S. tour dates are being postponed and added onto our spring 2022 tour,” the band writes. “Tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. We were hoping to celebrate a joyous return to the stage with you all sooner rather than later but the uncertainty around international travel and the ever changing COVID-19 situation means it’s just not possible.”

With their new tour dates, We Were Promised Jetpacks is now set to first kick off their North America leg on March 9 in Richmond, VA. The tour will then take the band across several major cities in the US and Canada. Some of the towns included are Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco in California, Seattle, Denver, Saint Paul, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Philadelphia and Brooklyn. The North American leg of the tour will conclude in Brooklyn on April 16. Check out the complete list of the new dates below. Enjoy The View is the band’s follow-up record to their 2020 album, out of interest. Before the drop of the new album, the band has released a few songs to raise the fans’ anticipation, “If It Happens” and “Fat Chance.” Enjoy The View was written and produced during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020, helping the band to focus on something during the lockdown.

We Were Promised Jetpacks North America Tour 2022:

MAR 09 Richmond Music Hall – Richmond, VA

MAR 10 Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

MAR 11 Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

MAR 13 Saturn – Birmingham, AL

MAR 21 The Rebel Lounge – Phoenix, AZ

MAR 22 Casbah – San Diego, CA

MAR 24 El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

MAR 25 The Independent – San Francisco, CA

MAR 28 Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

MAR 29 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

MAR 31 The Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

APR 01 Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

APR 02 Waiting Room Lounge – Omaha, NE

APR 03 Turf Club West – Saint Paul, MN

APR 04 Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

APR 06 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

APR 07 Grog Shop – Cleveland, OH

APR 08 Blind Pig Ann – Arbor, MI

APR 09 Lee’s Palace – Toronto, ON

APR 10 Bar Le Ritz PDB – Montréal, QC

APR 12 The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

APR 13 Space Ballroom – Hamden, CT

APR 14 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

APR 15 Black Cat – Washington City, DC

APR 16 Elsewhere – Brooklyn, NY

Photo Credit: Raymon Flotat