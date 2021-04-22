We Were Promised Jetpacks Embrace a C’Est La Vie Attitude on New Song “If It Happens”

Home News Noah Celaya April 22nd, 2021 - 5:50 PM

The Scottish band We Were Promised Jetpacks have released a new track titled “If It Happens.” Check out the new single below:

This song is different from older material because it is more of an 80s influenced indie-pop song, whereas the band’s older material leaned into an aggressive rock style with more of an emphasis on guitars. The song is upbeat with a fast tempo you can nod your head to and has a playful nature featuring synths reminiscent of the 80s, a drum kit, guitars, and bass. The lyrics highlight the easygoing essence of the song, not caring either way if something happens or not. The protagonist of the song just wants to kick back, relax, and be happy wherever they happen to be.

We Were Promised Jetpacks Lead singer Adam Thompson explains in a press release:

“I feel that ‘If It Happens’ expresses a lot about what I had been trying to get across to myself. It was all part of my new mindset of trying to be more positive about what I have and not always thinking about what I don’t. It’s about embracing the idea of happiness, doing what you can to encourage it, and generally be a lot more ‘c’est la vie’ about everything. If it happens, it happens; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. What can you do?”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat