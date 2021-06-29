We Were Promised Jetpacks Announces New Album Enjoy The View for September 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Fat Chance”

Home News Krista Marple June 29th, 2021 - 8:32 PM

Scotland-based rock band We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced the release of their forthcoming album Enjoy The View alongside their brand new single “Fat Chance.” Their album is currently scheduled to be released on September 10 via Big Scary Monsters.

“Fat Chance,” which is the second single from the upcoming album to be released, is an indie-based rock tune that showcases the band’s musical direction change. Lyrically, “Fat Chance” focuses on overcoming obstacles and coming out of them thriving. The song starts off with “It doesn’t matter where you started/ It doesn’t matter where you’ve come from/ It only maters where you’re going/ It only matters where you don’t belong.”

As the catchy song progresses, the lyrics, “I thought I had a fat chance/ Maybe on in millions/ Did a complete 180/ Now I’m going the right way” are sung. The seamless guitar riffs and prominent drums help tie in with the band’s meaningful lyrics to give “Fat Chance” an upbeat, fast-paced aura while still holding their true rock roots. “Fat Chance” is a great foreshadow of what Enjoy The View will sound like as well as what it could be for the band’s progression.

Adam Thompson, frontman for We Were Promised Jetpacks, explained the coming about of the forthcoming album in a press release. “We started properly writing this album at the end of March 2020 when we realized that everything was going to be shut down and that touring wasn’t going to be a possibility any time soon. So from march to June we sent each other ideas remotely and collaborated that way. I was so glad to have had a project to focus on when proper lockdown hit. When we were finally able to get into our practice space in July and write together in one room like we normally do, the song appeared pretty quickly.”

We Were Promised Jetpacks released their first single not too long after the release of their 2020 album out of interest. “If It Happens” was released this past April and is said to have a huge impact on the overall meaning of the forthcoming album. The simplicity of the phrase “If it happens, it happens” is a huge influence on the album’s vibe.

We Were Promised Jetpacks have largely focused on the importance of working together as a band and have especially realized its true meaning throughout the last year. “Writing together this day meant we had to stay in near daily contact to talk about the songs and what we were individually and collectively trying to achieve with them. Even though we were unable to be in the same room, this way of working allowed us to continue to create together and communicate perhaps more directly and efficiently than normal. Having music to focus on during lockdown only reinforced how much we enjoy being in our band together and how important it is that we do it for as long as we can,” stated Thompson.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat