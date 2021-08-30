Tom Morello Writes Open Letter Asking For Assistance Getting Guitar Students Out of Afghanistan, Says They Are in “Grave Danger”

Home News Jerry Morales August 30th, 2021 - 7:34 PM

According to Consequence, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has penned a letter asking for assistance in getting guitar students from a music school out of Afghanistan. Morello’s letter that called for the music industry’s help on the matter was published on Billboard’s site. The letter comes after President Joe Biden pulled U.S. troops out of Afghanistan and the Taliban took control of the country.

Morello, who had previously worked with the nonprofit organization The Miraculous Love Kids on their “Girl with a Guitar” program in Kabul, Afghanistan, had his letter sent by the organization’s founder Lanny Cardola. The organization has provided over 200 female students with a comprehensive education that goes against Sharia law and Taliban rule.

Furthermore, the organization has provided students the opportunity to collaborate with many well-established musicians like Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson, country singer Blake Shelton and Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave. Morello’s letter disclosed that the students are at “extreme risk” due to the fact that they were taught Western music by an American male teacher.

“I’m writing on behalf of some very special girls in Afghanistan who are in grave danger,” says Morello’s letter. “[Girl with a Guitar] takes in street orphans and other girls that have endured significant trauma and uses music as a rehabilitation tool and means of working through their problems, their histories, and their hopes. I’ve had the honor of collaborating with these wonderful kids. Since the Taliban takeover their school has been destroyed and the girls are in hiding.”

Photo credit: Marv Watson