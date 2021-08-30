Cuban Metal Documentary Scored By Dave Lombardo To Be Released in North America

Home News Casey Melnick August 30th, 2021 - 12:51 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

A new documentary about Cuban heavy metal band Zeus will be coming to North America in September. Titled Los Últimos Frikis, this documentary will release on First Look Media’s streaming service, Topic, on September 16th and it will also be available via Vimeo On-Demand starting September 2nd.

The documentary, which was directed by Nicholas Brennan and produced by John Logan Pierson, was filmed over a 10-year period in Cuba. The film follows the band’s journey across the island for their first national tour. Zeus is shown grappling with their own position and identity in a land with a shifting music culture. Upon completion of the tour, the band is forced to introspect and reflect on their nearly 30-year career.

In official statement, Brennan discussed the meaning of the film. Brennan calls his film “the culmination of a cross-border collaboration between Cuban and American filmmakers, musicians and artists who have worked together over the past decade to share this unheard story from Cuba with the world.”

Los Últimos Frikis originally premiered at the DOC NYC festival in November 2019. This project is scored by founding Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, who is making his debut as a film composer. Brennan claims that partnering with Lombardo was one of the “pinnacles” of his creative career. In what is sure to please Slayer and metal fans, the documentary’s score features Lombardo “blending Cuban rhythms, a deeply emotional sensitivity, and his metal instincts” to tell the story of Zeus.

Speaking about the opportunity, Lombardo reveals that it always has been a dream of his to score a film. Since he was so intrigued by the film’s story, Lombardo did not hesitate to accept the role. Lombardo, who was born in Havana, states that this opportunity is unique because it allows him to make music that isn’t related to himself or his various bands of the last few decades. “This is for the people of my birthplace. This is for my blood and for healing,” the drummer states.

Known for his influential and aggressive drumming style, Lombardo is a fixture in the heavy metal scene. Lombardo’s music career has spanned over 40 years and he currently drums for a plethora of bands including Fantômas, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle and the Misfits. The drummer was recently featured on a GUNSHIP and Tyler Bates track called “Beserker.” Earlier this summer, Lombardo revealed that his band Dead Cross had wrapped up the instrumentals for their upcoming album and that a late 2021 release is possible.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson