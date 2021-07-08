Outkast Announces ATLiens 25th Anniversary Reissue

Home News Alison Alber July 8th, 2021 - 10:36 PM

photo credit: Sharon Alagna

In 1996, hip hop duo Outkast released their sophomore album ATLiens. With the classic cover art and standout songs like “Jazzy Belle” or “Elevator (Me & You),” Outkast got one step closer towards cult status. Now, 25 years later the album is being reissued as the ATLiens 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, on the same day, August 27th. You can pre-order the album here.

When released in the 90s ATLiens reached No.2 on the Billboard charts and sold 350.000 copies in the first two weeks. The album really marks the beginning of OutKast’s mainstream success. The combination of hip-hop themes and Outerspace makes the album one of a kind.

Legacy Records, who is releasing the reissue, describes the album like this: “With ATLiens, Outkast’s second studio album, the American hip-hop duo focused an outer space-inspired musical lens on 1996 Atlanta street culture, finding common ground in a range of characters from hustlers to extra-terrestrials.”

The new deluxe edition will be released in different versions. Vinyl Me, Please edition will feature 2LP Neon Green and Blue Galaxy viny. This album version is mastered at half speed and includes an exclusive “listening notes” booklet. Get On Down’s exclusive bundle includes a 4LP set in a custom gatefold jacket with printed inner bags pressed on standard black vinyl. The site will also sell an exclusive limited-edition big hole 45 glow-in-the-dark version

ATLiens Tracklist:

You May Die (Intro) Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac) ATLiens Wheelz of Steel Jazzy Belle Elevators (Me & You) Ova Da Wudz Babylon Wailin’ Mainstream Decatur Psalm Millennium E.T. (Extraterrestrial) 13th Floor / Growing Old Elevators (ONP 86 Mix)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna