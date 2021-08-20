Loved Ones of Late Power Trip Vocalist Riley Gale Launch Foundation in His Name

Home News Dylan Clark August 20th, 2021 - 9:05 PM

Nearly a year after his death, Riley Gale is remembered as one of the leading figures in modern thrash metal. Now, the loved ones of the late Power Trip vocalist have launched the Riley Gale Foundation, which will support Dallas Hope Charities and multiple other groups in his memory.

Gale tragically passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of 34 due to toxic effects of fentanyl. After his passing, Gale’s loved ones had to make a decision on what to do with incoming donations from around the world. According to a statement from the Riley Gale Foundation, “When Riley passed, the family asked for donations to be sent to Dallas Hope Charities, his favorite charitable organization.” The statement continues, “Contributions came from around the globe and enabled Dallas Hope Charities to purchase a home for people who are going through a difficult transitional period.”

The statement then explains that the foundation will also support animal rescue organizations. “Riley also loved animals. If he could have, Riley would have rescued every stray, abandoned, or mistreated dog he saw. Tommy, his beloved, funny-looking mutt was always at his side.”

The Riley Gale Foundation maintains that it is committed to contributing all proceeds to those who need it most. “The Gale family will administer the Foundation; they have committed to dispersing 100 percent of all net proceeds raised by the foundation to those in need, and contributions will be transparent and public.”

As a celebration of Gale and the Foundation, the first annual Riley Gale & Friends Day event was announced for August 25, the first anniversary of his death. The event is set to take place in Dallas, TX at the Deep Ellum Art Co.

Gale’s death had a huge impact in the world of heavy music, with tributes from many of his peers pouring in over the last year. Trivium paid tribute days after Gale’s death with a live streamed performance of the Power Trip song “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe).” Hardcore punk group Fucked Up dedicated their Year Of The Horse EP to the memory of Gale and Iron Age’s late Wade Allison.

Power Trip received their first Grammy nomination last year for Best Metal Performance for “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe).“ The remaining members of the band have expressed their desire to continue playing music together after Gale’s death.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva