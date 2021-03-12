Members of Power Trip Say They “Do Want To Continue To Play Music Together” After Riley Gale’s Death

Home News Anna Scott March 12th, 2021 - 11:53 AM

The members of the metal band Power Trip have shared that despite the passing of their frontman Riley Gale, they do wish to continue playing music together. Gale tragically passed away last August at the age of 34. No cause of death has been publicly released.

The last time the band members were all together were at Gale’s funeral before this interview with the LA Times that took place at band member Nick Stewart’s house in Dallas. Although the band shared that they do wish to continue to play music together, they are not sure what or when the next steps will be. the band has no idea yet what its next steps in music will be. However, the band was nominated for a Grammy, for best metal performance for a version of its song “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe),” released off a surprise live LP in June, Live In Seattle 05.28.18.

Chris Ulsh explained, “Losing Riley was the saddest thing that ever happened to me, but I’m so proud of everything we accomplished together. One of the coolest things from the start was that there was no ceiling to this band, and this Grammy nomination is a perfect example of that.”

In February, the metal bank Fucked Up dedicated the first act of their zodiac series, “Year of the Horse – Act 1” to Gale and another fellow Texan heavy metal musician, Wade Allison of Iron Age.

There was an outpouring of support following Gale’s death, from musicians and friends of the band. A Dallas LGBTQ transitional-housing center, Dallas Hope Charities, also announced their plans to name its new library after Gale. Gale helped raise thousands in donations and invited its volunteers to set up outreach efforts at Power Trip shows.

Blake Ibanez explained to the LA Times, “It’s easy for me to downplay what we accomplished, but the response has been pretty incredible. To get this outpouring of respect and love was very cool. It’s helped a lot. It makes me feel like what we were doing had a purpose.”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva