R. Kelly Accuser Alleges Singer Forced Her to Wear Girl Scout Uniform

Jerry Morales August 19th, 2021 - 8:14 PM

According to Fox 5, one of R. Kelly’s accusers alleged that the American singer-songwriter videotaped her during sex while being forced to wear a Girl Scout uniform. The accuser revealed these allegations during Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in Brooklyn, NY on August 19.

During the trial, the accuser, Jerhonda Pace, claimed that her relationship with Kelly began at the age of 16. Although, she initially told Kelly that she was 19. In their relationship, Pace alleged that she was obligated to follow Kelly’s rules that basically dictated what she could wear, who she could see or when she could use the bathroom. Furthemore, she stated that she was forced to “dress like a Girl Scout.” Pace additionally claimed that she had contracted herpes from Kelly.

Later in the trial, defense attorney Deveraux Cannix said that Pace apparently agreed that she never told Kelly her real age in exchange for financial compensation and to remain quiet on the subject in a previous lawsuit settlement.

Kelly has faced numerous allegations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking of minor throughout the years. He was acquitted in a child pornography case in 2008. However, Kelly was indicted in July 2019 for a series of crimes including child sex exploitation. He has continuously pleaded not-guilty and has denied the allegations, including Pace’s claims, during the trial.

In January 2019, a Lifetime docuseries titled Surviving R. Kelly was released. The docuseries focuses on the allegations against Kelly. Pace made an appearance in both seasons of the docuseries. Kelly’s former wife Andrea Kelly, leader of the #MeToo movement Tarana Burke also made appearances.