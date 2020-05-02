R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Sex-Trafficking Charges

Home News Kelly Tucker May 2nd, 2020 - 12:26 PM

In mid-March, R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to a set of federal sex-trafficking charges leveraged against him in New York, including those that he knowingly spread herpes to two people. Kelly requested early release from prison twice, as the coronavirus pandemic has escalated, and was most recently denied. Kelly has pleaded not guilty after being indicted on multiple state and federal sex-abuse charges in New York, Illinois, and Minnesota last year.

A federal judge in New York denied R. Kelly’s request for release from jail in Chicago. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn wrote in her denial. “The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses. The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

Kelly garnered acclaim with songs, “I Believe I Can Fly”, “Bump N’ Grind”, “Your Body’s Callin” and has sold over 75 million records worldwide, however he is now behind bars. On February 22, 2019, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. On July 11, 2019, he was arrested on federal charges alleging sex crimes and obstruction of justice. Kelly faces a total of 18 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping and forced labor, as of July 12, 2019. As a result, he is currently incarcerated at Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago.

In an article from Page Six in February 2019, R. Kelly’s sexual assault tape is described as “just as disturbing as people imagined,” according to lawyer Michael Avenatti. The footage had been rumored to exist for years but was only recently obtained by Avenatti following a months-long investigation. “Earlier this month, we uncovered and recovered a videotape of over 40 minutes in length,” Avenatti said. “This tape leaves no question as to whether R. Kelly is guilty of multiple sexual illegal acts against a 14-year-old girl.” Avenatti continues, “It is clear that this young lady was 14 years of age at the time the video was shot.”

Back in 2018, Kelly’s management team put out a statement, “R. Kelly has close friendships with a number of women who are strong, independent, happy, well cared for and free to come and go as they please,” they wrote. “We deny the many dark descriptions put forth by instigators and liars who have their own agenda for seeking profit and fame.” Kelly’s former attorney Linda Mensch also put out a statement in 2018, “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.” In April 2018, Mensch and Kelly’s assistant resigned from their positions.