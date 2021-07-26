R. Kelly Accused of Alleged Sexual Contact with Underage Boy

Home News Alison Alber July 26th, 2021 - 3:03 PM

Federal prosecutors in the R. Kelly sex-trafficking case claim they have statements of a new alleged victim of R. Kelly. The Associated Press states, that the disgraced R&B singer has been charged with an alleged “criminal enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who allegedly helped him recruit women and girls for sex and pornography and to exercise a lot of control over them.”

The alleged victim of R. Kelly claims that he was an underaged boy at the time he met the “I Believe I can Fly” singer. The man claims that Kelly had alleged sexual contact with him while being underage. The federal prosecutors are now pleading to the judge to add these claims to the trial. They are not new charges against the singer. The official juror selection is due to start in early August for the trial in New York City.

The newest allegation also states that the singer met the 17 year old boy back in 2006 and when he was set to go on trial for alleged child pornography in 2008, the boy allegedly told him he knew one of the jurors of the trial, to which R. Kelly allegedly asked him, according to AP, to tell the juror he is “a good guy.” It is unknown if the boy ever did. R.Kelly later was acquitted in that case.

His recent charges involve six different girls and women.

Just shortly after the prosecutors bid to the Judge to add the new claims into the trial, Kelly’s lawyer sent out an statement that they would fight the prosecution’s bid to add any claims that are allegedly beyond the charges against R. Kelly, according to a new AP article.

Besides his trial in New York, the singer is also awaiting a federal trial in Chicago. He’s being charged with alleged child pornography and obstruction.