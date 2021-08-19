Psycho Las Vegas’ Tribute To Motörhead Set To Feature Covers By High On Fire, Eyehategod, Stöner and More

Home News Roy Lott August 19th, 2021 - 9:10 PM

Founders of the annual Psycho Las Vegas music festival has announced a new record label called PsychoWAXX, which will see the release of a Motörhead tribute album called Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead. The album will be a double album and will feature bands from the festival lineup cover songs from Motörhead’s discograhy. Bands include High On Fire, Blackwater Holylight w/ Matt Pike, Midnight, Exhorder, Stöner, Psychlona, Creeping Death, The Bridge City Sinners, Lord Buffalo, Relaxer, EyeHateGod and many more. It will be recorded during the festival this weekend at at National Southwestern Recording in downtown Las Vegas.

Special editions will be available exclusively for fest attendees as well through the label’s website with a general release in Summer 2022. The 3-day festival includes headlining sets from Danzig, Down and the newly announced Mastodon, replacing original act Emperor. Other acts include Cannibal Corpse, Satyricon, Exodus, Mayhem, High on Fire, The Sword, Watain, Ty Segall, Osees, Amigo the Devil, The Flaming Lips, Thievery Corporation and Gza.

Some artists that were on the original lineup had postponed their perfomances until the 2022 edition including Mercyful Fate, Boris, At the Gates, Katatonia, Wolves in the Throne Room, Elder and Bömber. 2021 festival performer Wino announced that he will no longer be playing the festival one day before due to the mandate of masks and believes that the virus was created by the government.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat